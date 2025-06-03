American National Bank & Trust Has $49,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

American National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Shopify were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Shopify by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Shopify from $143.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC upped their price target on Shopify from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Shopify from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Shopify from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.37.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $106.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.02. The company has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

