Czech National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,691,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,661,000 after acquiring an additional 193,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,915,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,794,000 after acquiring an additional 148,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,316,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,887 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $318,532,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $294,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,689.10. This represents a 91.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker purchased 7,950 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.66 per share, for a total transaction of $752,547.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,448.28. This trade represents a 94.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,765 shares of company stock worth $11,821,881. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $99.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.99 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.64%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

