180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,308,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 464,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,735,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,329,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRSP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $423,054.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,673,353.80. This trade represents a 5.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julianne Bruno sold 1,198 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $50,819.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,516.46. This trade represents a 12.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,953 shares of company stock worth $736,087. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

