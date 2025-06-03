Czech National Bank Has $9.42 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 8,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $109,220.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,831.18. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $81.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.89 and a 12 month high of $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

