Czech National Bank Buys 1,833 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 38,220.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,191,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,428,000 after buying an additional 1,188,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $187,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,830,000 after buying an additional 250,650 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,418,000 after acquiring an additional 246,807 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $316.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.27. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.25.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

