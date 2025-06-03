180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,350 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.10 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 10th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.80 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.10 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

CKPT opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $370.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.18. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $60,963.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,759,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,190,113.16. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 12,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $49,904.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,446,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,604.10. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

