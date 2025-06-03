180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 186 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $189.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.76 and a 200-day moving average of $191.31. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

