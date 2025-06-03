180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,988,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,244,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 16,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.21, for a total transaction of $12,190,703.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,175.16. This represents a 41.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $340,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $13,775. The trade was a 96.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,804 shares of company stock worth $138,081,963. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $820.00 price target (up previously from $714.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price (up from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $789.00 target price (up from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.33.

Intuit Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ INTU opened at $764.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $213.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $766.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $633.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.92.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

