180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 214,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XPEV. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $19.00 target price on XPeng and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura Securities upgraded XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $18.60 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

XPeng Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $27.16. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $1.41. XPeng had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

