Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 63 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $464.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $451.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.86. The company has a market capitalization of $218.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

