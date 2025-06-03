iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.03. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $75.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.66.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

