Short Interest in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Decreases By 31.1%

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the April 30th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AROW opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $423.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $47,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,587.54. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AROW shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

