4,237 Shares in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM) Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $497,880,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $303,744,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $191,594,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $189,170,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $165,816,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXNM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXNM opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.88. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $482.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho cut shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

