Head to Head Review: Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) versus GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM)

GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM – Get Free Report) and Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GlobeImmune and Eton Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get GlobeImmune alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobeImmune 0 0 0 0 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Eton Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 57.47%. Given Eton Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eton Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than GlobeImmune.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

GlobeImmune has a beta of -208.98, meaning that its stock price is 20,998% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eton Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GlobeImmune and Eton Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobeImmune N/A N/A N/A Eton Pharmaceuticals -15.81% -36.29% -16.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of GlobeImmune shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GlobeImmune and Eton Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobeImmune N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eton Pharmaceuticals $48.33 million 10.45 -$940,000.00 ($0.18) -104.67

GlobeImmune has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals beats GlobeImmune on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlobeImmune

(Get Free Report)

GlobeImmune, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy. The company is also involved in developing GI-6301 for the treatment of cancers expressing the brachyury protein; and GI-6207 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat medullary thyroid cancer. In addition, it is involved in developing GI-4000, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of resected pancreas cancer; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of colorectal cancer. Further, the company is involved in developing various other product candidates targeting various infectious diseases that are in preclinical development stage, which include GI-19000 to treat tuberculosis; GI-2010 for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; and GI-18000 for hepatitis D virus infection. It has strategic collaborations with Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Ceres Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to GlobeImmune, Inc. in May 2001. GlobeImmune, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. GlobeImmune, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ImmunityBio, Inc.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1. It also provides Zeneo hydrocortisone autoinjector for the treatment of adrenal crisis. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Deer Park, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for GlobeImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobeImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.