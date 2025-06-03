Rhumbline Advisers Buys 10,389 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Gartner worth $67,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Gartner by 453.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $429.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $420.67 and its 200 day moving average is $472.46. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.05 and a 1 year high of $584.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,600. This trade represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total transaction of $47,562.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,228. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $518.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on IT

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.