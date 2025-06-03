180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in St. Joe by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

St. Joe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other St. Joe news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $136,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,940,624 shares in the company, valued at $796,378,734.24. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $14,113,022 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

