Head to Head Analysis: NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing) (NASDAQ:NTCL) versus Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software (NYSE:U) and NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing) (NASDAQ:NTCL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Unity Software and NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Software 1 9 6 2 2.50 NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing) 0 0 0 0 0.00

Unity Software presently has a consensus price target of $25.14, indicating a potential downside of 4.13%. Given Unity Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Unity Software is more favorable than NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing).

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Software $1.79 billion 6.10 -$822.01 million ($1.12) -23.42 NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing) $10.10 million 5.39 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Unity Software and NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unity Software.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.5% of Unity Software shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Unity Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Software and NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Software -36.63% -13.40% -6.36% NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Unity Software beats NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing) on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing)

Netclass Technology, Inc. operates as a holding company, which provides IT solutions to schools, training institutions, corporations, public agencies and other institutions. Its solutions include teaching management, campus management, online teaching, online examination, epidemic prevention and control, education credit block chain system, and lecturer evaluation services. The company was founded January 4, 2022 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

