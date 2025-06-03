Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Equifax worth $56,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 24,315.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,541,000 after buying an additional 693,243 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Equifax by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Equifax by 3,372.2% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 46,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,857,000 after buying an additional 45,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $5,686,477.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,395 shares in the company, valued at $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $261.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.48. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.98 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.68.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFX. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Equifax

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.