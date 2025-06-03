Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.78.

CWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W lowered shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Get Camping World alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Camping World

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of CWH opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06. Camping World has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -108.70%.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.