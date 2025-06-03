Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on K. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$23.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on K

Insider Activity

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.58, for a total value of C$165,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.86, for a total transaction of C$317,156.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,339 shares of company stock valued at $801,408. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K stock opened at C$21.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.69. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 18.84%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.