Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of CRH worth $64,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CRH by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in CRH by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.95. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

