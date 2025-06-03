Brokerages Set First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Price Target at $22.41

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.41.

FHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

NYSE FHN opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $823.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Horizon by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,131,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after buying an additional 7,715,191 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,285,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,869,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,173,000 after purchasing an additional 97,429 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,594,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 496.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,202,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,040 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

