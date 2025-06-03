Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 8,435 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $62,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $317.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $252.22 and a one year high of $344.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of -317.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -736.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

