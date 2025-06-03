Brokerages Set Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target at $8.21

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLNC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.08 million, a PE ratio of -88.80 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $431.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,591.80. This trade represents a 62.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $54,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,808.01. The trade was a 9.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 462.6% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

