Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 41,596 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 771,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,596 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $79,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,934.30. This trade represents a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.2%

OTIS stock opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.32. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $89.70 and a twelve month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

