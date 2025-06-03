Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,768,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,361 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Baker Hughes worth $77,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5,522.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 578,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,416,000 after purchasing an additional 568,008 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 120,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 26,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

