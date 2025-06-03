Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,676,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $258.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.82. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.81 and a 52 week high of $258.42. The company has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Republic Services from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. CIBC raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.44.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

