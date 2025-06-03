Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $568,000 Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

ACGL opened at $96.27 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.01.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $7,056,390.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 579,218 shares in the company, valued at $54,452,284.18. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,576 shares of company stock worth $11,586,638 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

