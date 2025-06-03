Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,929 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in International Paper by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in International Paper by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in International Paper by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its stake in International Paper by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in International Paper by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. The trade was a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03. International Paper has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 158.12%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

