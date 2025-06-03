Wellington Management Group LLP Has $9.67 Million Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,367,026 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $9,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,609,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,518,000 after buying an additional 74,133 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 91,162 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 530,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,752,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.45.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $291.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.86 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carter’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $36.80.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

