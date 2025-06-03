Insider Selling: MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) EVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $529,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,393.55. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MGIC Investment Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:MTG opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 63.18%. The business had revenue of $306.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Institutional Trading of MGIC Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 88.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

