Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $682,089,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $253,686,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Copart by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,534 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 23,463,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Copart by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,157,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

CPRT opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $5,700,769.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,401,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

