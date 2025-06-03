MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Acquires 534 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 121.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.42.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $121.92. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director William W. Douglas III bought 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at $103,275. This represents a 103.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,055.70. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

