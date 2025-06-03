Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Position Raised by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $785.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.94.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of PH stock opened at $660.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $612.52 and a 200-day moving average of $645.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

