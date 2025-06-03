NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 41,130 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 100,317.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,130 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOTL. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 181,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $41.69.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.