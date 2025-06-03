NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.49 Million Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 1,057,276.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,446 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOE. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,148,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after buying an additional 135,300 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,315,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 402,308 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 922,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 46,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 905,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 843,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 97,270 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

