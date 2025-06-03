NBC Securities Inc. Buys 6,254 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 125,080.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $478,309,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,256 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $399,508,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 43,561.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth about $322,460,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.18.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total value of $520,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,249.24. This represents a 9.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $1,107,191.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,326.20. This trade represents a 21.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,253 shares of company stock valued at $11,102,417 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR stock opened at $292.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $309.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.24 and a 200-day moving average of $259.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

