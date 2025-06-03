NBC Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,712 Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,507,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.50 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,730,577.50. This trade represents a 2.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $119.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64 and a beta of 0.46. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently -42.91%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.