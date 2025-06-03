Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Has $851,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,525,046,000 after buying an additional 257,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,032,910,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,845,098,000 after buying an additional 647,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $367.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.04 and a 200-day moving average of $385.45. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.93 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

