iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Boosted by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 115,141.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,391 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

