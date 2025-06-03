NBC Securities Inc. Grows Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 120,467.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,959 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,675,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,195 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,784,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,858,000 after purchasing an additional 650,892 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,432,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,492,000 after buying an additional 171,748 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,745,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,477,000 after purchasing an additional 598,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,492,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,978,000 after buying an additional 94,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP stock opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.08. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 1.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,600.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

