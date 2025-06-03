Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 392.0% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $96.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.40 and a 200-day moving average of $88.34.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

