Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Has $389,000 Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $16,289,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 565,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,194,000 after acquiring an additional 365,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average is $44.25. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $45.95. The firm has a market cap of $988.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.65.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

