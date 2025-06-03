Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Buys 1,522 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $112,953,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 1,552.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 102,369 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BDEC stock opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $199.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.68. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $44.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

