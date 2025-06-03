LVW Advisors LLC Trims Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 457,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,874,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 720,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,757,000 after acquiring an additional 254,510 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $44,070,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,736,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,464 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.23.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,154.88. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of STT opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.98.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

