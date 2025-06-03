LVW Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after buying an additional 1,986,600 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,412,000 after buying an additional 1,233,275 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,630,492,000 after buying an additional 1,132,461 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $526,587,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $451,985,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $478.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $464.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

