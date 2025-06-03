Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,737,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 2.1%

PJUL opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $881.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $42.27.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

