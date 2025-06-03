LVW Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,574,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,493,655,000 after purchasing an additional 280,048 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,752,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $871,738,000 after acquiring an additional 755,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $794,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,689,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,456,000 after purchasing an additional 479,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $146.36 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12 month low of $97.68 and a 12 month high of $156.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

