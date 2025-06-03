Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Update

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,500 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the April 30th total of 218,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Sphere 3D Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ANY opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Sphere 3D has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $20.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 million. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 50.87% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sphere 3D will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Sphere 3D in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Sphere 3D in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Sphere 3D Company Profile
Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
