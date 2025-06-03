ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). In a filing disclosed on May 31st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in ConocoPhillips stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) on 5/15/2025.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $86.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $118.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.05.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.6% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.4% during the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 5,309 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,989,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,829 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 48.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

